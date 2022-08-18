Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.3 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

