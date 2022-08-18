Brokers Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 194.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 149.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 552,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,114 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 32.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 589.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 389,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 163.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 490,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

