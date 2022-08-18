Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

BRKL stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

