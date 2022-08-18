Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of ATE opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

