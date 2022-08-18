Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATE opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
