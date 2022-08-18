BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Stake Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BRP Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

