BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

