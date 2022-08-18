Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3,212.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 338,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

