Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE BURL opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.66. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $352.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
