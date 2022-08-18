Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,682,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,816,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,293.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

