Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $73,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 95.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 198,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $14,810,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,164.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

