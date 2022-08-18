Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$1.86 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$68.41 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

