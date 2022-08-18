Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.