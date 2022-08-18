Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.12. Canoo shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 96,786 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

