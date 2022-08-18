Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $292.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average of $279.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

