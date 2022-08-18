Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MBIO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.