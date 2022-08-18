Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 107.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 502.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

