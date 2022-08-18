Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478,787 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 242,671 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.