Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478,787 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 242,671 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.