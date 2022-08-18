Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

HR stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

