Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

