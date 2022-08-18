Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.89. 32,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,684,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,178,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,174. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Trading Down 9.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

