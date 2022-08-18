Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Buys $2,069,000.00 in Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,797,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

