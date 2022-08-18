Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $24.38. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 44,113 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,010. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
