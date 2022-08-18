Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE CE opened at $114.72 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

