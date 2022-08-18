Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

TSE CG opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

