Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Critical Comparison

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cerus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 192.31%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cerus and IceCure Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $130.86 million 6.60 -$54.38 million ($0.24) -20.33 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -4.53

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -27.34% -52.16% -18.88% IceCure Medical -423.34% -70.68% -55.84%

Summary

Cerus beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.