Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

