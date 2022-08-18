Charles Jemley Sells 85,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

