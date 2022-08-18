Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,572,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

