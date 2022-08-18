Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $2,978,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

