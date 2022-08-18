Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

