China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,450,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 19,726,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.8 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

