Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 2,915,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,643.0 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Chinasoft International in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.