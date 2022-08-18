Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Chindata Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Chindata Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.05. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

