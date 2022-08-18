Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Chindata Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Chindata Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Chindata Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.05. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
