Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 655,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,983,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 149.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.