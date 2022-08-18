Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

