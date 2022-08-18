Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.3 days.
Cineworld Group Stock Down 46.7 %
OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
