Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.3 days.

Cineworld Group Stock Down 46.7 %

OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

