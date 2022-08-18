Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after acquiring an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

