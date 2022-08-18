Clarus Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

