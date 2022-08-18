Clarus Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.