Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

