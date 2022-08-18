Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 225,281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Shares of COLL opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.