Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $57,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

