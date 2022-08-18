Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

CMA opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

