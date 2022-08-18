Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

