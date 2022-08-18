Comparing ESS Tech (GWH) & Its Competitors

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.63 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.41

Profitability

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -65.10% -33.06% ESS Tech Competitors -74.55% -113.65% -8.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 428 908 32 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 218.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.77%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ESS Tech rivals beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

