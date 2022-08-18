Comparing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $182.19 million 0.37 -$5.23 million ($0.54) -0.66 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Waitr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -57.15% -28.55% -12.80% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waitr and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 458.97%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Waitr beats Iota Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

