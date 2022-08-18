Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,093 shares.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

