CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $118.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

