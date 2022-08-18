CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE CEIX opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.