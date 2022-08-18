ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 1,000,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,735,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Trading Down 10.2 %

WISH stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.