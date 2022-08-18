ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 221,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,476,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Specifically, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $554,842.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,386.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,140,235 shares of company stock worth $8,768,214 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

